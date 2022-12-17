Roots Cover ART

This is the individual cover art for “Roots,” released to all national music platforms on Dec. 13.

 Photo provided

Two local men, John Lockwood and Richard Griesbaum, both of the greater Bradford area and graduates of Bradford Area High School, have created a metalcore band known as The Anxiety Effect and released their second single “Roots” recently on Dec. 13 to all global and major music platforms.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday the new single, which can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Youtube among other streaming platforms, had received over 1,600 views thus far, since the song’s release on Tuesday.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos