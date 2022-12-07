Today is the 81st anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor.
On that “date that will live in infamy,” U.S. military deaths totaled 2,341, including 81 from Pennsylvania. Volunteers with a non-profit initiative called Stories Behind the Stars have researched and written the stories of the fallen, with a goal of telling the stories of all 421,000 men and women lost in World War II.
The 81 Pennsylvania fallen at Pearl Harbor came from 34 of the state’s 67 counties — including Potter and Cameron.
Potter
County’s Richar
Raymond Lyle Richar was born May 5, 1921, in Galeton. While he was one of three sons of Truman E. and Grace Campbell Richar, a son was lost at the age of 3 in a sledding accident and another at the age of 19 due to illness.
Raymond Richar attended school in Galeton. On Oct. 15, 1940, in Buffalo, N.Y., he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He completed boot camp at Naval Training Station in Newport, R.I., and reported aboard the battleship USS Arizona on Dec. 10, 1940, as an apprentice seaman. On Feb. 15, 1941, he rose to the rank of seaman second class, and then to seaman first class on Sept. 1, 1941.
“In the months leading up to the outbreak of World War II, Raymond participated in various training exercises focused on maintaining the Arizona’s combat readiness. This regimen included routine maneuver and gunnery training, the annual culmination of which was a fleet training exercise called The Fleet Problem,” read his story on the site.
One of the lessons learned during the exercises was that the Battle Fleet needed to remain in the Pacific to deter the Japanese, as tensions rose.
According to his story, Richar reported to the Arizona after it was permanently based at Pearl Harbor. In October 1941, the Arizona was struck by the USS Oklahoma during a training exercise. It took several weeks to repair the hole in the port side of the ship. Following repairs, training continued, and the Arizona returned to Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6, 1941, mooring at berth Fox 7 on Battleship Row.
During the Japanese attack, the battleship was struck by as many as eight aerial bombs, “including one 1,700 lb. armor-piercing shell which penetrated the deck near the Number 2 turret and detonated in the smokeless powder magazine, causing a cataclysmic explosion which destroyed the ship forward and ignited a fire which burned for two days. Most of the Arizona crewmen who perished in the attack died instantly during the explosion. The ship quickly sank to the bottom of the harbor along with 1,177 of the 1,512 personnel on board, representing about half the total number of Americans killed that day,” his story read.
Richar’s body was not recovered. His name is etched into the Honolulu Memorial, or Courts of the Missing, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
The Galeton VFW Post is named for him, the Raymond Richar VFW Post 6611.
Cameron County’s Kline
Robert Edwin Kline was born Oct. 28, 1919, in Emporium, to Arthur Lowery and Lura Susan. He had three brothers, Grant, Eugene and Gerald, and one sister, Madlyn. The family later relocated to Olean, N.Y.
According to his story, Kline enlisted in the U.S. Navy from Buffalo on Oct. 13, 1937 at age 17 and graduated from the Newport, R.I., Naval Training Station. His first ship assignment was the USS Arizona, to which he reported on March 8, 1938. He re-enlisted for two additional years of service on Sept. 10, 1940, and received a $75 reenlistment bonus and a Good Conduct medal.
At the time of the Pearl Harbor attack, Robert was serving aboard the USS Arizona as a Gunners Mate 2nd Class, with responsibilities for “anything that shoots,” according to the U.S. Navy website, navy.com, description.
He was lost with the crewmen of the Arizona.
“On Dec. 20, 1941, Robert’s father received a Western Union telegram informing him that his son was missing in action. A follow-up telegram dated Jan. 28, 1942 notified the family that Robert had been declared dead,” his story stated.
He is memorialized at the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. Kline’s naval file, though damaged, was recovered from the USS Arizona and has been placed in the National Archives.
His story stated that a U.S. destroyer, the USS Portent, was commissioned on April 3, 1943 at Beaumont, Texas in honor of Kline. The ship was a metal hulled minesweeper used to remove mines from minefields laid in the water to prevent ships from passing. While patrolling near the Italian coast on Jan. 22, 1944, the USS Portent struck a mine and sank.
“On Oct. 16, 2006, a memorial service was held for Robert at Arlington National Cemetery, with 13 family members in attendance, including Martha Kline, Robert’s sister-in-law and the only living person at the time that had known him personally. She accepted the U.S. flag and the Navy’s condolences on behalf of the family,” according to his story.
Stories Behind the Stars
Kathy Harmon, a Stories Behind the Stars volunteer, is building on the success of the Pearl Harbor project and undertaking a mission that no one has ever done before — identifying every one of the Pennsylvania servicemen and women who died during World War II and finding volunteers to write a short story about each of them.
Harmon and her small team are part of hundreds of volunteers participating nationally in the Stories Behind the Stars nonprofit initiative. Volunteers come from all ages and backgrounds. Some are as young as junior high school while others are retired. While many volunteers are seasoned researchers with decades of experience, most are not. Stories Behind the Stars provides training and free access to research sites like Ancestry.com and Newspapers.com. “Basically, if you can write an obituary, you can research and write one of these short stories in as little as a couple of hours,” said project founder Don Milne of Louisville, Ky. “Be forewarned. This is a very addictive and enriching experience. Quite a few individuals have already written hundreds of stories.”
So far the project volunteers have written nearly 22,000 stories. Apart from writing stories of all the Pearl Harbor fallen they have also completed the stories of all 2,502 Americans who died in Normandy on D-Day. The current project is writing the stories of all the 8,300 World War II fallen buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Writing 421,000+ stories requires many volunteers. Anyone interested in learning more can visit www.storiesbehindthestars.org.