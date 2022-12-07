Today is the 81st anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor.

On that “date that will live in infamy,” U.S. military deaths totaled 2,341, including 81 from Pennsylvania. Volunteers with a non-profit initiative called Stories Behind the Stars have researched and written the stories of the fallen, with a goal of telling the stories of all 421,000 men and women lost in World War II.

