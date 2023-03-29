Two Democratic candidates for McKean County commissioner are holding a four-stop listening tour to hear from constituents and share their ideas.
Mary Ann “Marty” Wilder and James Hilyer, both Democrats running for commissioner, have formed Team McKean United, and will hold meetings in April and May.
The first will be at Bradford Area Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. April 5.
The second meeting will be at the Kane Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. April 12, while the third will be at the Eldred Free Library from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25. The last will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at Eddie’s on Main in Port Allegany.