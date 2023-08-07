TURTLEPOINT – The Turtlepoint Farmers Market will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Turtlepoint Community Park.
South Kendall Hydroponic Lettuce, Messy Mountain Organics (vegan handcrafted soaps, shampoo bars, natural bug repellent, wax melts), Really Rural Woodworks Gloria French (essential oils, holistic remedies), Birch and Twig, formerly Mrs. Rosenswie’s Mustard (homemade mustards, finishing salts, artisan vinegar blends, freshly ground horseradish) and Mary Jordan (handcrafted beeswax wraps) are on the schedule.
Also scheduled are Amish baked goods (pies, cookies, doughnuts, bread), naturally raised local beef from Qanah Ranch, D’s Queen Bees (honey, beeswax), and Jean Benson Photography, Art Work and T-Shirts. New vendors include Jenna-June (skin salves, body butters and scrubs), Owls Loft Apothecary (hand-crafted lotions, salt soaks, cold-processed soaps) and Adelyn Bell’s vegetable stand (all proceeds benefit Otto-Eldred Blessing Boxes).
Vendors are welcome to set up at the park. There is no fee, but the market takes donations toward park upkeep.