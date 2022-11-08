Turnout

A voter casts her ballot in Second Ward in the City of Bradford on Tuesday.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

Despite a few issues reported to the McKean County District Attorney’s office, Tuesday’s general election went “pretty smoothly,” said Lisa Pratt, county elections director.

“It’s been quite a busy day. Sounds like turnout was pretty good,” she said.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos