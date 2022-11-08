Despite a few issues reported to the McKean County District Attorney’s office, Tuesday’s general election went “pretty smoothly,” said Lisa Pratt, county elections director.
“It’s been quite a busy day. Sounds like turnout was pretty good,” she said.
Virginia Palagonia, judge of elections at Second Ward at the First Presbyterian Church, agreed. She said turnout was “pretty good, very steady,” with people coming in one after another all day.
“It really is good to see all the community show interest in these elections.”
Turnout is generally lower in non-presidential years, but interest in the races for U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor were hotly contested, leaving most with strong opinions on which candidate should win.
Pratt said the results from election night included polling place results, along with mail-in and absentee votes. “The provisionals will be reviewed by the board of elections during the canvass meeting on Thursday,” she explained.