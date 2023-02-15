Capitol office space

This fifth-floor office suite in the state Capitol has become the latest pawn in the ongoing partisan dispute that has brought the state House of Representatives to a standstill.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Partisan turf wars are heating up in the Pennsylvania Capitol.

The latest skirmish is over the contents of a fifth floor conference room, namely the videoconferencing equipment that House Republicans say they used their portion of taxpayer money to buy.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos