HARRISBURG — Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, announced the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PBFC) has made its 2023 trout stocking schedules available online at www.FishandBoat.com and via the FishBoatPA mobile app. Copies are also available at his local offices.

The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. These figures, which are consistent with the number of trout stocked over the past decade, include approximately 2.3 million Rainbow Trout; 707,000 Brown Trout; and 168,000 Brook Trout. As with past practice, the average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length with an average weight of .58 pounds.

