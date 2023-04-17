SMETHPORT — The annual April Tri County Fire School Weekend was held Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.
Three classes were held with 36 students and four Pennsylvania State Fire instructors attending. Seventeen students attended Basic Fire Police, 12 students attended Arson Detection for First Responders, and seven students in the Firefighter One preparation class. Each class was 16 hours long.
The Vehicle Rescue Awareness class was rescheduled for May.
Emergency responders are encouraged to enroll in the classes upcoming weekends in May beginning with EMS Continuing Ed.
Firefighter Survival and Pump Operations Two classes will be held May 20 and 21. Thermal Imaging Cameras will be held on May 21 as well.
More information can be found on the Tri County Fire School Facebook page.