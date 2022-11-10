OLEAN, N.Y. — An opening reception will be held Saturday for the current Tri-County Arts Council member show, "A Little Something," perfectly sized for holiday gift giving.
This opening will be featuring over 130 pieces featuring painting, pottery, jewelry and more from over 40 artists across the region including Wendy Bale, Rose Brawn, Lisa Conklin Conn, Karen Fitzpatrick, Barbara Fox, Theresa Heinz, Sean Huntington, Keith McKale, Peter Midgley, Nicole Missel, Eva Potter, Carolyn Raine, Melissa Stitzer, Tara Walker, Mikel Wintermantel, Jennifer Wolbert, and more.