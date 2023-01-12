OLEAN, N.Y. — The Tri-County Arts Council (TCAC) is pleased to announce the end of the “A Little Something Small,” third annual juried small works show, which is taking place now in the Peg Bothner Gallery, located at 110 West State Street.
From now until Jan. 14, the public is invited to view more than 90 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Each piece is available to purchase in person or online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org.
Artwork ranges from watercolor, gouache, oil painting, photography pottery, jewelry, sculpture, stained glass and more. Each participating artist submitted one to three pieces of artwork under 12 inches by 12 inches, and some have already sold out.
This year’s participating artists include Samantha Aldrich, Beverly Amborski, John Balacki, Wendy Bale, Karen Barber, Jessica Ellen Boice, Elizabeth Booth, Ann Brantingham, Rose Brawn, Victoria Eckley Brown, Michelle Capizzi, Dianne Clark, Robin Zefers Clark, Lisa Conklin Conn, Lisa Eppolito, Karen Fitzpatrick, Ruth Flood, Barbara Fox, Patricia Shannon Gay, Sherri Geary, Ed Green, Lyn Harris, Lynn Heckathorn, Theresa Heinz, Noah Howard, Sean Huntington, Elliott Hutten, Ashley LaBombard, Bonnie Leigh, Myriam Mayshark, Keith McKale, Peter Midgley, Lilly Thiell Milliman, Nicole Missel, Jean Nevinger, Violet Nolder, Eva Potter, Caroly Raine, Lynzie Rinamon, Denise Schneider, Paul Schonhart, Brooke Shumway, Geraldine Nash Smith, Michael O. Smith, Melissa Stitzer, Jenn Stillman, Deb Stillson Travis, Darlene Subulski, Tara Walker, Eileen Weishan, Michael Weishan, Mikel Wintermantel, Jennifer Wolbert, Jon Wolsky and Holly Zendarski.
While some pieces have already sold, over 90 works are still on display in the Peg Bothner Gallery of the TCAC from now until Jan. 14, which is perfect timing for those who are planning to gift their piece. Every purchase supports the TCAC, as well as local artists who have invested their time and talent in creating these one-of-a-kind pieces.
The Tri-County Arts Council advocates the creation and appreciation of arts and culture in the region.