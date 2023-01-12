OLEAN, N.Y. — The Tri-County Arts Council (TCAC) is pleased to announce the end of the “A Little Something Small,” third annual juried small works show, which is taking place now in the Peg Bothner Gallery, located at 110 West State Street.

From now until Jan. 14, the public is invited to view more than 90 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Each piece is available to purchase in person or online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos