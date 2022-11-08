CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that work to trim and remove trees is underway on a section of Route 244 in Potter County. This work will enhance motorist safety and extend the useful life of the roadway surface.

Over the next four to five weeks, crews will be working between Oswayo and Andrews Settlement in Oswayo and Allegany townships. Work could occur on weekends if necessary.

