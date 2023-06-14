OIL CITY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently reminded residents and property owners that trimming bushes and trees along state-owned roads increases safety for motorists, as well as the service life of state-owned roadways.
Tree trimming and removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.
Mowing and trimming operations are handled by PennDOT maintenance crews and contracted companies throughout the year in accordance with the state’s roadside maintenance policies, which states the department has “the absolute right to trim, cut and remove any trees, grasses, shrubs and vines growing within the legal right-of-way of any state highway.”
The policy also prohibits PennDOT employees from cutting or removing any vegetation from utility lines.
“There is a common misconception that PennDOT is responsible for all tree cutting done along the roadways. While we do proactive trimming and removals, we cannot and will not remove trees or branches leaning on utility lines,” said Doug Schofield, assistant district executive – maintenance. “We rely on partnerships with our local utility companies to get that work done during emergencies and preemptively as they deem it is warranted. Our employees are not trained in the expertise needed to handle those hazardous situations.”
Concerns and requests about trees or branches leaning on utility lines should be directed to the area’s local utility provider. Any concerns of this sort placed in PennDOT’s Customer Care Center cannot be transferred directly to the utility company.