ELDRED — Treasurer Stacy Garrity recently toured the Eldred World War II Museum in Eldred, McKean County. The museum, which is free to the public, works to preserve and interpret the history of World War II.
“As a veteran, visiting the World War II Museum in Eldred was incredibly meaningful, and I encourage every Pennsylvanian to visit,” Garrity said. “It’s a tremendous facility with an incredible collection of artifacts and memorabilia. The knowledgeable staff have so much to share about World War II. Pennsylvania is lucky to have such a fantastic resource.”
“We were thrilled to have the Treasurer visit our amazing museum,” said Steve Appleby, Curator, Education and Programs. “We were impressed by her outstanding service record, her commitment to public service as state treasurer, and her interest in our humble enterprise here in McKean County. As a veteran herself, she understands and believes in our mission to teach young people the clear lessons of World War II. She’s a great example for young people, especially young women – and a great inspiration to our kids. We hope to welcome her back again someday.”
The Eldred WWII Museum opened its doors on Memorial Day in 1996. The museum has an exceptional collection of WWII memorabilia that spans three floors and includes changing exhibits of maps, dioramas, uniforms, medals, personal items carried by soldiers, an authentic WWII submarine periscope, a life-sized recreation of a European command center, and more.
The museum is home to the Robert A. Anderson Library, which contains more than 8,500 volumes and numerous veteran statements, interviews, wartime periodicals, videos, and archived documents.
The late Marine Colonel Mitchell Paige is honored at the museum with a display that includes his Marine Corps Dress Whites and his Medal of Honor. Cpl. Paige, of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his leadership in 1942 on the Island of Guadalcanal when he and his 33 men held off approximately 3,000 Japanese soldiers at Henderson Airfield.
The borough of Eldred has deep connections to WWII, having been home to the National Munitions Company, which produced munitions for British and American troops during WWII. The facility employed approximately 1,500 people. Ninety-five percent of its employees were women who manufactured mortars, smoke projectiles, incendiary bombs, fuses, and hand grenades.
For more information about the Eldred WWII Museum, which is located at 201 Main St. in Eldred, visit EldredPaWWIIMuseum.com.