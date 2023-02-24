FBI at Dent's Run 2018

The image is from 2018 when the FBI were on the scene at Dent’s Run in Elk County regarding the claim by Dennis and Kem Parada of Civil War Era gold. The Paradas have been battling the FBI in federal court to release documentation about the dig.

It was reported recently that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been court-ordered to release “a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents” in the case involving the claim of found Civil War Era gold in Elk County by Finders Keepers, LLC. Records from the March 2018 dig by the FBI have been sealed from the public and the men who found the site, until now.

Additional records had been sealed by the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) but a court ordered the agency, in 2019, to hand over information regarding communication records between them and the FBI.

