It was reported recently that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been court-ordered to release “a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents” in the case involving the claim of found Civil War Era gold in Elk County by Finders Keepers, LLC. Records from the March 2018 dig by the FBI have been sealed from the public and the men who found the site, until now.
Additional records had been sealed by the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) but a court ordered the agency, in 2019, to hand over information regarding communication records between them and the FBI.
The FBI has reportedly rejected the idea that there is gold at the site, and there never was. They defend their handling of the site and documentation, as well as the release of information.
In 2012, Dennis and Kem Parada, a father and son team and owners of Finders Keepers, insist they found something significant in a cave on state land on State Route 555 in Dent’s Run in Benezette Township. At that time, digging was banned by federal law. By 2018, the DCNR and the FBI had entered the scene.
The land was scanned with equipment more powerful than the Paradas had on hand, and the results indicated whatever was under the ground was larger than originally thought. When the original scan was completed by the Paradas, it seemed to confirm the tale about a lost load of gold bars the Union Army was transporting during the Civil War in 1863. However, if the FBI’s scan was correct, the haul would have been much larger than the 26-52 gold bars reportedly missing from that time period, on the way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.
A massive dig ensued. But, as has been reported, the two who discovered the claim, were confined to their vehicle for hours at the start of each dig day and only on scene a few hours at a time.
As they watched from the sidelines, more questions were raised about the search by the government entities. Even those from the local area were seeing and hearing things that triggered questions. Residents saw big, dark convoys of vehicles rolling through town. There was, reportedly, a staging area set up at a local garage by the FBI. A former constable reported being kept awake throughout the night by machinery, stating that there was digging until the early morning hours.
The attorney the Paradas worked with, William J. Cluck, filed a Freedom of Information Request in 2018 and needed the assistance of then Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., when the FBI stated there were no files. The Justice Department ordered another review of the FBI records, a much more thorough review. Cluck, in 2019, managed to obtain admission of “2,700 documents and 17 videos” in reference to the dig — but it could take years to receive all the information.
The search warrant; that is the document Cluck and the Paradas want to see most.
Dennis Parada has recently been interviewed on Fox News with Jesse Watters, had the story on the History Channel with William Shatner’s UnXplained, Blackbeard Treasure episode, and the Confessionals Podcast 397: The Lost Gold of Dents Run. The news has traveled across the country (USAToday, MSNBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, the Washington Post, and others) as well as in the United Kingdom.
The Bradford Era has reached out to Dennis Parada for comment but had not received a reply as of press time.