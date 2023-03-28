The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service urges visitors to use caution when traveling Longhouse Scenic Drive (Forest Road 262) in the Bradford Ranger District.
Debris and downed trees from the winter and recent storms may be encountered on the road. Forest Service work crews will work diligently this week to clear debris from the popular, 11-mile stretch of roadway. Drivers may encounter chainsaw operators and other workers on the road. Drivers are asked to slow down and cautiously navigate work zones.
Crews plan to have the road cleared early this week and safe for travel by the weekend.