The USDA Forest Service announced Tuesday that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield has determined that the Class 1 E-Bikes on the Trails at Jakes Rocks Project pose no significant environmental impact.
This project would authorize the use of Class 1 E-Bikes on the Jakes Rocks Trail System in the Allegheny National Forest. Class 1 E-Bikes are equipped with an electric motor that assists only when the rider pedals. Assistance ceases when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.
“My staff and I reviewed relevant research and the public comments submitted on the proposal. I believe that we can fold Class 1 E-Bike use into the Jakes Rocks Trail System without adversely impacting existing user groups or natural resources in the area,” Hatfield said.
In conducting the Class 1 E-Bikes on the Trails at Jakes Rocks Environmental Assessment, all environmental effects, public comments and inputs were considered for the decision.
For more information on the project visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63373. Printed copies are also available at the Bradford Ranger District Office.
Objections for this project, including any attachments or supporting documentation, will be accepted for 45 days, beginning the first day of the publication of the legal decision notice in The Bradford Era newspaper. Under the objections review process, only those individuals or organizations that submitted written comments during one of the designated comment periods are eligible to object.
For more information, contact Hatfield at (814) 363-6098 or richard.hatfield@usda.gov.