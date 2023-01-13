Trailer Park pic

The cast of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” are shown during a break in Wednesday’s rehearsal. Tickets are available for the show which will be staged Friday and Saturday at the Limestone Community Center.

 Photo submitted

LIMESTONE, N.Y. — A group of talented area performers will be re-visiting one of their favorite places this weekend in a dinner theater fundraiser for a pair of local groups.

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will take place today and Saturday at the Limestone Community Center. A beef on weck dinner will be held beforehand, starting at 6 p.m. with redneck games included. The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple and can be bought at the door or from any cast member.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos