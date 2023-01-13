LIMESTONE, N.Y. — A group of talented area performers will be re-visiting one of their favorite places this weekend in a dinner theater fundraiser for a pair of local groups.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will take place today and Saturday at the Limestone Community Center. A beef on weck dinner will be held beforehand, starting at 6 p.m. with redneck games included. The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple and can be bought at the door or from any cast member.
Proceeds from the performances will go to the Limestone Fire Department and the Allegany-Limestone Support Staff Union.
The musical, directed by Jake Riggs, takes place in Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in the less-than-scenic town of Starke, Fla., and stars a Greek chorus of three of the park’s residents — Betty (played by Joy Wilber), Linoleum (Angela Emley) and Pickles (Bridgette Oschman). When Pippi (Katie Schlosser), a young woman on the run from her latest romantic mistake, ends up in the middle of Armadillo Acres, she figures it’s a place “where the folks got so many problems of their own they won’t much notice mine.”
Pippi quickly encounters an agoraphobic housewife named Jeannie (Marcia Wymer) and her husband, Norbert (Shane Oschman), all while trying to forget about her troubled ex, Duke (Joe Fitz).
The show, with music and lyrics by David Nehls and book by Betsy Kelso, is a deliriously salty send-up of all things tacky in late-20th century pop culture, from confrontational, confessional reality shows to commercials for everything from toilet bowl cleansers to faux Japanese knives.
The musical is definitely not for the younger crowd — age 16 plus is highly suggested. Other performances of the show, which will be staged in the near future, will be announced.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)