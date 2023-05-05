A traffic stop back in March has led to charges against the vehicle’s passenger.
Tammy Sue Sharp, 41, of Lebanon, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, about 3 a.m. March 27, state troopers stopped a car on U.S. Route 219 in Foster Township. A trooper spoke to the passenger, Sharp, and smelled marijuana, asked her how much was in the car and was told “not that much.” The trooper asked to see the marijuana, and Sharp handed him a plastic bag with no label containing marijuana. She told him she had a “weed card” so it was fine. The trooper said it was not, because it was not in the original dispensary container.
The vehicle was towed to the state police barracks and a search warrant was obtained. Police found items including 30 syringes, four glass smoking devices, a container and a tube with methamphetamine residue and foil containing suspected fentanyl. In luggage in the trunk, police found 20 syringes and a bag of marijuana. Two plastic containers of meth and two glass smoking devices were also found in the car, the complaint stated.
Sharp was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. She is scheduled to appear in Central Court on May 11.