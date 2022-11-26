It is a pretty well known experience to get sleepy after a fulfilling Thanksgiving meal, which usually leaves a person well rested for the thrilling experience of the hunt for that perfect holiday gift item, at that perfect price point known commonly as Black Friday.
Did you know that in 2021 alone roughly 155 million Americans went shopping on Black Friday and another 88 million shopped from the comfort of their home wifi? Crazy numbers right? Isn’t it interesting though that Black Friday had a negative connotation from its non-retail stock market beginnings in the 1860s to 1960s Philadelphia Police slang. It wasn’t until after the 1980s that despite the phrase’s negative meaning it started to gain traction due to the positive boost in retail sales.
A quick walk through history concerning the evolution of the retail holiday Black Friday, denotes a complete emphasis on the financial gain — in 2021, Americans spent $8.9 billion shopping Black Friday deals, online. It’s hard to say who’s profiting when shopping online, and maybe that isn’t the most important thing but sometimes it is.
For those times when in-person customer shopping is preferable, why not choose a day which has never had a negative connotation — Shop Small Saturday?
“Black Friday has become a tradition for many to gather and shop together for a day of fun. But Shop Small Saturday has a different feel, because it is a day that you shop in your own community — You see your friends, co-workers and family members,” said Bradford Chamber Executive Director Heidi Scrivo-Passmore. “You also know that the money you spend directly impacts the Bradford community. You have a sense of pride on Shop Small Saturday.”
The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce’s (BACC) Shop Small Week begins today and runs through Thursday, Dec. 1, however this year the chamber has continued the tradition of the Shop Small Week Raffle — if an individual shops small at any two of Bradford’s downtown and family-owned businesses (a list is provided on the raffle form) than they will earn the chance to be entered into the chamber’s raffle.
Spending locally today, and the next few as well, could earn shoppers the opportunity to win the Shop Small Week Raffle with a first place prize of a $250 chamber gift certificate; second place wins an $100 chamber certificate; and third prize being a $50 chamber gift certificate.
The full and complete list of participating local businesses is substantial and can be found listed on the raffle entry forms.
All an individual needs to do to participate is grab a raffle entry form from the chamber office, 121 Main Street, or download a copy from their website and show it to the retailer upon checkout. Money spent at any two of the locations during the Shop Small Week time frame earns shoppers the opportunity to drop off the complete form to the chamber office, 121 Main Street (in the mail slot), or email an image of the form to Casselyn@bradfordchamber.com.
All entry forms must be submitted no later than Tuesday, Dec. 6. The winners will be drawn via a Facebook live-stream at noon on Dec. 7.
National Geographic once noted that there’s a 3.7 million chance of being killed by a shark — the chance of being injured or dying on Black Friday is greater than your chance of being attacked by a shark. Today though, especially in downtown Bradford, shoppers can count on it being shark free.
Remember to drop all entry forms off to the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce Office before Dec. 6 for a chance to win this holiday season.