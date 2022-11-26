Black Friday at Mercantile

Most downtown businesses were open late on Black Friday. Pictured: A woman pays for her purchases at the Main Street Mercantile counter while other individuals were still perusing the store later in the evening.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

It is a pretty well known experience to get sleepy after a fulfilling Thanksgiving meal, which usually leaves a person well rested for the thrilling experience of the hunt for that perfect holiday gift item, at that perfect price point known commonly as Black Friday.

Did you know that in 2021 alone roughly 155 million Americans went shopping on Black Friday and another 88 million shopped from the comfort of their home wifi? Crazy numbers right? Isn’t it interesting though that Black Friday had a negative connotation from its non-retail stock market beginnings in the 1860s to 1960s Philadelphia Police slang. It wasn’t until after the 1980s that despite the phrase’s negative meaning it started to gain traction due to the positive boost in retail sales.

