Train Derailment

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday evening in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire at midday Saturday.

 Associated Press

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Authorities plan to release toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday, telling residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered evacuations in the area of the derailment that has been smoldering since Friday night. Authorities believe most, if not all, residents in the danger zone have left but they were knocking on doors one more time before releasing the vinyl chloride inside the cars, he said.

