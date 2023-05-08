Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is inviting emergency medical services (EMS) providers, county and local officials, and concerned citizens to a town meeting focused on finding solutions to the state’s growing EMS crisis.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Smethport Fire Department, 109 S. Nelson St., Smethport.
“Ambulance services across the Commonwealth are struggling with rising costs, declining revenue and a shortage of providers,” Causer said. “The problem is especially severe in rural areas like ours.
“We all need to work together to ensure our emergency responders can continue providing the life-saving services we depend upon,” he added.
Aaron Rhone, director of the Bureau of EMS within the Pennsylvania Department of Health, is scheduled to attend, as is Heather Sharar, executive director of the Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania, and Tom McElree, executive director of EMS West.
Causer noted lawmakers in Harrisburg have been working to address the EMS crisis by enacting policy changes requested by the EMS community, including increased Medicaid reimbursement rates, payment for treatment without transport, volunteer incentives, training availability, staffing requirements and more.
“Unfortunately, even with these changes, the challenges facing our EMS providers continue to mount and threaten their ability to continue operating,” Causer said. “Already, many ambulance companies across the state have shut their doors. We have to do all we can to keep our EMS companies up and running. Lives depend on it.”
RSVPs for the meeting are requested. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to sign up at www.RepCauser.com or call one of the offices in Bradford (814) 362-4400, Coudersport (814) 274-9769 or Kane (814) 837-0880.