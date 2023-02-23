SMETHPORT — Magisterial District Judge William “Bill” Todd, whose office is in Smethport, is seeking another six-year term.
He plans to cross-file for the nomination, meaning his name will appear on both the Republican and Democrat lines in the May 16 primary election.
Since 2005, Todd has served as magisterial district judge in District 48-3-02, which is comprised of the boroughs of Eldred, Port Allegany and Smethport and the townships of Annin, Liberty, Ceres, Eldred, Keating, Norwich and Otto.
Known as minor courts, the magisterial courts are the first level of courts in the state’s judicial system. Magisterial district judges conduct non-jury trials concerning summary offenses and such cases as civil claims not exceeding $12,000, landlord-tenant disputes, and trespass actions, in addition to presiding over preliminary arraignments and preliminary hearings, setting bail in some cases and accepting guilty pleas.
Todd received a bachelor’s degree in business from St. Bonaventure University.
An Eldred native and lifelong resident of McKean County, he has a career in business and marketing with Todd Motor Sales and Todd Buses, both of Eldred, and community service.
Todd has been an Eldred Township Supervisor, Eldred Borough Council member, and president and a past board member of McKean County CARE and is a life member of the Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department.
Currently, he is a member of, and state board member of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association. Todd is also a member of Northern Star Lodge #555, Free and Accepted Masons, Keating Sportsmen’s Club and Eldred Conservation Club.
He and his wife, Dr. Mary Todd, have five children and reside in Smethport.