KANE — A Tidioute man is facing felony charges relating to home improvement fraud in Kane.
Phillip I. Franks III, of Tidioute, is charged with a felony count of receiving advance payment for services but failing to perform and felony theft by deception, false impression. The preliminary hearing before District Judge David Engman has been continued to May 1 at 1 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, Franks received $5,100 from a homeowner to complete a new roof and three rafters at a Janeway Street residence in Kane. Franks was to start on the work Dec. 5, 7, and 10, but failed to perform services.
Officers reported that the complainant had Franks, of Franks Remodeling, give a quote for the project on Dec. 2, 2022. The quote was $6,750, which the complainant accepted and put a $5,100 down payment; work was to begin on Dec. 5.
According to the report, Franks told the complainant he was waiting for the roof to be ready, but by Dec. 15 the complainant called the distributor and was informed that Franks had not placed an order for purchase. Franks told the homeowner he would begin on Dec. 21. After he did not show, the homeowner contacted the police, the report stated.
Franks was released following his arraignment in March on $10,000 unsecured bail.