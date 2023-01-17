SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The laughter will echo through the hills when Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino welcomes legendary funnyman Jeff Foxworthy for a special one-night performance in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at Noon Friday.
Jeff Foxworthy knows funny.
The largest-selling comedy-recording artist in history, Foxworthy is a household name. Widely known for his redneck jokes and the wildly successful Blue Collar Comedy Tour, he is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. His performances explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, delivered from an “average guy” perspective. Beyond his stand-up success, Foxworthy has hosted or starred in five television series and shows, received multiple Grammy Award nominations, and is the best-selling author of 26 books. This is an 18 years and older show.
In addition to Jeff Foxworthy, other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include: Lonestar on Feb. 11 with tickets starting at $25; Jay Leno on March 18 with tickets starting at $45; and Travis Tritt is scheduled on May 20 with tickets starting at $25.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos uses all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino or The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.