Legion fire

Eldred American Legion Post 887 is ablaze. Route 446 is closed through Eldred while firefighters are battling the fire.

 Photo courtesy Jeff and Jenny Bell

ELDRED — Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Eldred American Legion Post 887, with what has become a three-alarm fire.

Route 446 through Eldred is currently closed.

