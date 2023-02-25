The sun was shining Friday afternoon as Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., strolled down the crushed limestone to the Knox & Kane Rail Trailhead in Mount Jewett.
Thompson arrived at 1:30 p.m. to present a short speech and a copy of his recent remarks on the Congressional Record pertaining to the hard work of the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club, PA Wilds and their volunteers for their hard work and dedication to the Knox & Kane Trail, which was awarded the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ 2023 Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year.
“We are so honored to have Congressman Thompson here on this cold, windy day,” club President Carolyn Stroup said. “We gather here today as a tribute to all the hard work our volunteers have done to make Knox & Kane Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year! And I’d just like to mention our appreciation to the members of the Mount Jewett Borough Council for helping to host this event. It is quite an honor for the congressman to visit our community and acknowledge our trail club and trail.”
To begin the recognition ceremony, the president of the MJ2KB, Stroup, spoke a few words outlining the purpose for the gathering before introducing Mount Jewett Mayor Brianna Howard.
“Thompson is the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, he is doing really great work for our agriculture communities,” said Howard. “Thank you for being here today Mr. Thompson as we celebrate the big award for PA Trail of the Year. We would also like to thank Janie French, the head of the Headwaters Charitable Trust, the DCNR, Mount Jewett Borough Council, and well, everyone for being here. This is just a big honor for our community and lots of loving hands have been fostering this trail everyday with lots of love.”
With cheeks red from the bite of the cold winds, Thompson took center stage with a navy blue folder in his hand.
“It is an honor and privilege to be with all of you — the people who work so hard to really achieve this recognition,” Thompson began. “Great to be in the county, great to be in Mount Jewett. This is a county where people come together to get things done. Right. And what a difference that makes. And I am so honored — I always say that for me, serving what is now a third of the landmass in Pennsylvania, as we are up to 18 counties — is the fact that you all make me feel at home. You make me feel like a local boy. I love being a part of the communities I serve.”
After his opening remarks, Thompson went on to explain that he was not only honored to be back in McKean County but that he was also honored to be the first Pennsylvania congressman to sit as the chair in the U.S. House Agriculture Committee in 170 years.
According to Thompson, the first Pennsylvania congressman to serve in that seat held the seat back in 1820 (when the House Agriculture Committee was first formed) and was a Federalist. Then prior to the Civil War, a Democrat from Pennsylvania held the position which he now “has the privilege of serving.”
Thompson continued, “The speech I am about to read was read before the Congressional Record earlier this month, so this will be in the record for all times.
“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to congratulate the MJ2KB Trail Club for winning Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. This section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail in McKean County is 7.8 miles long. The former rail line now provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. Cross-country, skiing and snowmobiling are popular in the winter months. The Knox & Kane Rail Trail spans four counties in northern Pennsylvania and is a source of outdoor fun for the whole family whether you are local or a visitor passing through.
“The PA Trail of the Year Award is given by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to help build enthusiasm and support for trails across the state and to raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s land and water trail network. Mr. Speaker, Pennsylvania continues its tradition of being a leader through development by providing its citizens and visitors with more than 12,000 miles of trails,” Thompson continued.
He then closed up his blue folder and handed a copy of the official Congressional Record speech to Stroup.
“Congratulations to MJ2KB Trail Club for this tremendous accomplishment,” he said in closing.
“I am honored to receive this award and have you here today,” Stroup said to Thompson, before continuing, “This couldn’t have happened without the support of all our volunteers — it is all about the volunteers in the trail building business. You know it all goes around and comes back and I am so very glad to see young people, Brianna included, coming back to our area and trying to make a difference to the world.”
Although volunteers are credited as the backbone of their success, Stroup also mentioned that if it were not for memberships, donations, fundraisers and grants the club would not be able to receive the funding necessary to maintain and keep the trail beautiful, in order to provide a satisfying outdoor adventure.
Representatives from the Mount Jewett Borough Council, MJ2KB Trail Club, PA Wilds, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, DCNR, McKean County Commissioners and the Kinzua Bridge State Park were in attendance. The congressman and the aforementioned individuals retired after the recognition ceremony at the trailhead to the Mount Jewett Borough building, at 1 Center Street, for warm beverages, light snacks and to mingle with the volunteers and community members present.
“It is an honor that this trail is being recognized. I would like to commend all the volunteers for all their great work, they’ve really done a spectacular job — it is a great place to come and visit,” said McKean County Commissioner Carol Duffy.
For more information about Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year, visit the MJ2KB website at https://www.mj2kbtrail.club/