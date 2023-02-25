The sun was shining Friday afternoon as Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., strolled down the crushed limestone to the Knox & Kane Rail Trailhead in Mount Jewett.

Thompson arrived at 1:30 p.m. to present a short speech and a copy of his recent remarks on the Congressional Record pertaining to the hard work of the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club, PA Wilds and their volunteers for their hard work and dedication to the Knox & Kane Trail, which was awarded the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ 2023 Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year.

