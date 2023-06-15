WASHINGTON — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and David Trone, D-Md., on Wednesday introduced the Federal Prisons Accountability Act, a bill that aims to change the nomination process for the Director of the Bureau of Prisons.
The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is the Justice Department’s largest agency, with about 37,500 budgeted positions, an annual budget of nearly $8 billion, and more than 150,000 inmates. Yet, it is the only Justice Department agency whose director is appointed by the Attorney General, is not subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate, and does not have a term limit.
This bill will modify the appointment procedure for the Director of BOP by requiring a Presidential appointment and Senate confirmation. The bill will also limit the director to a single term of 10 years.
“The Federal Bureau of Prisons plays a critical public safety role. It is important the Director and the Bureau remain transparent and responsive to Members of Congress and the public at large,” Congressman Thompson said. “The Federal Prisons Accountability Act will ensure the leadership of the Bureau of Prisons remains accountable.”