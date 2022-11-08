U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson and Mike Molesevich

LOCK HAVEN — Tuesday night, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson was joined by family, friends, supporters, and volunteers at the Clinton County Republican Headquarters for an election night celebration.

“I’m grateful to the voters of the 15th Congressional District, who have given me the privilege and honor of being their voice and vote in Washington. We have an incredible team of campaign volunteers and I have great staff in the District and Washington, who work tirelessly to help the constituents,” said Thompson.

