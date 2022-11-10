Republican Congressman Glenn Thompson won re-election to the 15th Congressional District Tuesday night with a more than two-to-one margin over Democratic challenger Michael Molesevich.
Results posted on the Pennsylvania Department of State website indicate Thompson earned 207,044 votes, while Molesevich earned 88,938.
Thompson was first elected in 2008 when the region was the 5th Congressional District; and continues to serve after the 2018 redistricting changed the area to the 15th District.
In McKean County, Thompson earned 11,144 votes to Molesevich’s 3,469; in Cameron County, Thompson had 1,447 to Molesevich’s 439; in Elk County, Thompson, 10,234 to Molesevich’s 3,353; and in Potter County, Thompson, 5,803 to Molesevich’s 1,219.