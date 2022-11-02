BELLEFONTE — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and Jim Langevin, D-R.I., co-chairs of the Congressional Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus, Monday re-introduced the Cybersecurity Skills Integration Act to mark the end of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This bipartisan legislation seeks to create a $10 million pilot program within the Department of Education that will award competitive grants to career and technical education programs that integrate cybersecurity into their curricula.

In critical infrastructure sectors, like telecommunications, agriculture or health care, a workforce with basic cybersecurity skills is essential to public safety. Unfortunately, many training programs in these fields do not place the same emphasis on cybersecurity as they do on physical safety. By working to close the cybersecurity skills gap, this legislation will help better prepare our nation to defend our critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

