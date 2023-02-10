WASHINGTON — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and Sanford D. Bishop, Jr., D-Ga., co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Scouting Caucus, on Wednesday introduced H. Res. 111, a resolution celebrating the founding of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Boy Scouts of America was incorporated in Chicago, Ill. 113 years ago. Since then, millions of young men and women have joined the Scouts and learned the values of patriotism, courage and self-reliance.

