Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Bradford City Fire Department was called to a house fire with smoke and flames showing at 42 Thompson Avenue. According to Chief Eric Taylor, the fire originated in the rear porch of the home and quickly made its way to the second floor.
Taylor indicated that everyone made it out of the home safely. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames of the fire and stayed to hit any remaining hot spots to prevent further damages, according to Taylor.
Firefighters were just returning to the station shortly before 5 p.m. The cause of the fire at the home is still under investigation, according to Taylor.