Thomas J. Morris Sr., of Morris Lane, Bradford, who with his sons formed Dallas-Morris Drilling Inc. in 1979, passed away on Sunday, while in the company of his beloved wife and family.
He was 90.
Above all else, Tom was a family man and a working man. His wife, Ann, of 65 years was his dearest companion and the love of his life.
Together, they raised five children, each one blessed to have forged a special relationship with their father — in them, his morals, values, and legacy lives on.
As a grandfather, Tom inspired his grandchildren to work hard, work smart, and be kind. For them, he provided wonderful memories and lessons to live by.
As a working man, Tom learned how to work from his father, an oil field contractor who moved drilling rigs and equipment throughout the region in the 1920s, 30s, and 40s. In 1958 he partnered with his father and brother to expand their services and acquired cable tool drilling rigs. In 1979, Tom and his sons formed Dallas-Morris Drilling Inc. where he served as President until his death. Tom was instrumental in the growth and success of his family’s oilfield business which is now four generations strong. Throughout his career, Tom employed many hundreds of hardworking men and women who were, because of him, able to provide for their families. Tom enjoyed his work and worked until his death.
Tom was a loyal husband, caring father, role-model grandfather, and fair boss. He was a provider all his life.
Born May 9, 1932, in Dallas City, he was a son of the late Charles J. and Lela Virginia Moulton Morris Sr.
Tom graduated from Bradford High School in 1950.
After graduation, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Germany. He was honorably discharged with three medals in March of 1955.
On Oct. 12, 1957, in the East End Presbyterian Church, he married Anna Louise Fraley Morris, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife Ann are two daughters, Brenda (Robert) Wilton of Greenville, S.C., and Beverly (Chuck) Knowlton of Bradford; three sons, Thomas (Susan) Morris Jr., Steven (Martha) Morris, and David Morris (Sami Placer), all of Bradford; 16 grandchildren, Paul (Hannah) Morris, Stuart (Ruby) Morris, Thomas (Jessica) Morris III, Katelyn Morris, Caroline Morris, Benjamin Moonan, Julianna Morris, Maxwell (Nichole) Wilton, Alexa Wilton, McKenzie Wilton, Joseph (Sarah) Fuoco, Kathryn (Philip) Sell, Nicholas (Bobbi) Morris, David Morris, Taylor Morris, and Lauren Placer; and 17 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Ryan K. Moonan, one brother, Charles J. Morris Jr., one sister, Ruth Virginia Copeland.
Tom was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main Street. Private services will be held for family with Rev. Fred Zickafoose, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church, officiating.
Committal services and burial will follow in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com