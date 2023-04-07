Another neighborhood in Bradford is being targeted for renovation through the Neighborhood Partnership Program.
American Refining Group, Northwest Bank, Zippo Manufacturing, in partnership with the Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corporation and the City of Bradford, announce their plans to revitalize the Third Ward Neighborhood.
Plans include blight remediation or removal, replacement of sidewalks, street paving, installation of lighting, and new-housing development.
This project will coincide with both a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Betterment Project to improve drainage, street, and sidewalk conditions in the West Washington Street Corridor as well as a multi-phased improvement project to Callahan Park.
Giberson said, “Currently, (the neighborhood) has poor lighting, unsafe sidewalks, deteriorating or blighted properties, and underutilized economic opportunities. ARG is committed to improving these conditions,” through this partnership.
There are also plans for administering both a Façade Improvement Project program and a Housing Rehabilitation Program.
Sarah Matzner, NPP Manager for the Office of Economic and Community Development (OECD) stated, “We will soon begin accepting applications for both of these programs.” Residents interested in applying can email Matzner at smatzner@bradfordpa.org.
The aim is to improve the quality of life in the chosen areas of revitalization, increase the housing tax base, improve the housing stock, address blight conditions, and improve pedestrian safety and promote inviting and walkable neighborhoods.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have the continued support of ARG, Northwest Bank and Zippo,” said Matzner. “Each company has committed to donating $100,000 a year, for five years.”
Julie Marasco, Northwest Bank’s northwest region president, has been heavily involved with the NPP since its inception, stating, “Northwest Bank is proud to have been a part of the NPP from the beginning.” She added, “The Second Ward Neighborhood saw many positive changes as a result of the program and we are eager to begin.”
The Second Ward rehabilitation project was Bradford and the partners’ first time overseeing a Neighborhood Partnership and more than $7 million was invested over 10 years.
“Revitalizing these neighborhoods is important to our current employees as well as our ability to recruit and retain skilled workers and their families in the future,” said Mark Paup, Zippo president and CEO.
Matzner explained, “As with the Second Ward Neighborhood, we anticipate being able to pair these private dollars with various grant programs to maximize our partners’ significant investment.” As well, funding for the project has again been secured through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.