IPA by PA Wilds Brewers

Bradford Brew Station will be one of several locations around the region to find the latest collaboration: “The Wilds Are Calling” Hazy IPA, from the Trail Brewing Co. and The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc. The beverage will be available in early May.

 Photo provided.

KANE — New Trail Brewing Co. and The Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc. are proud to announce “The Wilds Are Calling” Hazy IPA; a collaboration across The Pennsylvania Wilds with the brewers who call this region home. This can of beer is a 16-ounce postcard, a liquid invitation to spend some time in the PA Wilds, enjoy all that nature has to offer, visit some breweries and other independent businesses, and find a new favorite destination.

This project is being brewed at New Trail in Williamsport in collaboration with Bullfrog Brewery of Williamsport, Boom City Brewing Co. of Williamsport, John Ryan Brewery of Williamsport, Riepstine’s Pub & Brewery of Williamsport, Rosko’s Brew House of Williamsport, Therapy Brewing of Montoursville, Bald Birds Brewing Co. of Jersey Shore, Yorkholo Brewing Co. of Mansfield, Robinhood Brewing Co. of Bellefonte, Bradford Brew Station of Bradford, Bent Run Brewing Co. of Warren, Wicked Warren’s of Warren, Clarion River Brewing Company of Clarion, Mechanistic Brewing Co. of Clarion, Lost In The Wilds Brewing of Shippenville, and Floating Feathers Brewing Co. of Mill Hall.

