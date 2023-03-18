KANE — New Trail Brewing Co. and The Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc. are proud to announce “The Wilds Are Calling” Hazy IPA; a collaboration across The Pennsylvania Wilds with the brewers who call this region home. This can of beer is a 16-ounce postcard, a liquid invitation to spend some time in the PA Wilds, enjoy all that nature has to offer, visit some breweries and other independent businesses, and find a new favorite destination.
This project is being brewed at New Trail in Williamsport in collaboration with Bullfrog Brewery of Williamsport, Boom City Brewing Co. of Williamsport, John Ryan Brewery of Williamsport, Riepstine’s Pub & Brewery of Williamsport, Rosko’s Brew House of Williamsport, Therapy Brewing of Montoursville, Bald Birds Brewing Co. of Jersey Shore, Yorkholo Brewing Co. of Mansfield, Robinhood Brewing Co. of Bellefonte, Bradford Brew Station of Bradford, Bent Run Brewing Co. of Warren, Wicked Warren’s of Warren, Clarion River Brewing Company of Clarion, Mechanistic Brewing Co. of Clarion, Lost In The Wilds Brewing of Shippenville, and Floating Feathers Brewing Co. of Mill Hall.
The beer will be available on draft and in cans at all of the collaborating breweries in early May. There will also be some distribution across The PA Wilds region. A portion of total sales is going to the PA Wilds so they may continue to advance their mission.
The PA Wilds Center is a 501©(3) nonprofit whose mission is to integrate conservation and economic development in a way that strengthens and inspires communities in the PA Wilds region. The PA Wilds effort seeks to celebrate and nurture our natural wonders by connecting people with nature. The PA Wilds region, which covers approximately 25% of Pennsylvania’s land acreage, is a 13-county region that spans from Interstate 80 to the New York State border, encompassing Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren and northern Centre Counties. Home to more than two million acres of public land, which is more than Yellowstone National Park, the PA Wilds features 50 State Game Lands, 29 State Parks, eight State Forests, PA’s only National Forest, and two National Wild and Scenic Rivers.
Seventy of Pa.’s headwaters begin in the PA Wilds and flow through one of the world’s most valuable hardwood forests. This natural filtering process makes for some of the best water imaginable, utilized by the 22 independent breweries currently in operation.
New Trail Brewing Co. is a Host Site member of the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania, a network of nearly 500 artisans, establishments, nonprofits and communities from the PA Wilds that are working together to address market demands for regionally made products, services and experiences. This network is managed by the PA Wilds Center, and members are able to leverage PA Wilds opportunities, tools and resources. It is free to join, and most businesses that were founded and currently operated in the PA Wilds region are eligible to join. Learn more at WildsCoPA.org.
“The PA Wilds mission of conservation and economic development greatly benefit the brewing industry by protecting our first ingredient, driving tourism, and connecting neighbors to economic resources and each other,” says Don Rieck, New Trail Brewing Co.’s Marketing Director. “ We’re thankful to call The PA Wilds home, proud to brew our beer here, and eager for you to join us.”