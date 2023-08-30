Here’s the skinny on a business move to Main Street. State Farm Insurance agent Devon Kloss and her team will relocate to 53 Main St. — the “Skinny Building” — with a grand opening set Sept. 11.
Only 8 feet wide, but just more than 100 feet long, the new location is nestled snugly between Katie Boser Photography and the Tin Ceiling Gift Shoppe. Kloss’s unique new spot in the Historic District was originally built in 1892 as a tobacco store. Over the years it has been a jewelry store, Tuna Valley Savings and Loan, a bookstore, clothing store, art gallery, radio station and the Arthur L. Jones Agency, another insurance company. Most recently, the building housed an AirBnB.
Kloss, who established her office in January 2022, said, “When I made the decision to be part of State Farm, I knew I wanted to be downtown in Bradford, where I could better serve the community. When the building became available, I jumped on it.”
The agent’s current office at the Old Post Office Building, 80 E. Corydon St., will be closed Sept. 2-10 as the company makes the transition. However, the new location has an overnight dropbox for customers to use as needed.
Kloss noted a surprising gem was included in the purchase. A courtyard off the back of the building adds a little private place for the team to meet and work.
In addition to the courtyard, Kloss will have an office upstairs, as will two of her team members. Kloss said the customer service area is designated at the front of the new building and a conference room at the back, both on the first floor.
“We want to be as accommodating as possible and know that not everyone can walk up the steps. This building is a perfect match for our services and for our clients’ needs,” she added.
Kloss said she is excited to be able to offer customers, new and existing, the same great customer service and products as before. This location allows us to have our own space, create a culture of teamwork, and work within the community — that’s what it is all about.”
Kloss specializes in life and long-/short-term disability insurance, while property and casualty specialists Maeve Matheson and Molly Boser take care of home and auto insurance. Also on staff is office manager Jessica Wineberg and a co-op student from Bradford Area High School, Leah Hayden, who will work on marketing and customer service.
Kloss and her team “can assist individuals and businesses with free quotes online, over the phone or in person,” she said. “Stop in and see us.”
For more information visit https://devonklossinsurance.com/