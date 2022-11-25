RIDGWAY — The Salvation Army Elk County is proud to announce the Warm Hearts Campaign to help seniors and veterans stay warm this winter. Thanks to a friend of The Salvation Army, donations will be matched dollar for dollar to help struggling seniors and veterans pay gas bills and keep the heat on. All donations will remain in Elk County.

The price of residential heating oil has increased significantly in recent years, with a huge jump in price since 2020 and 2021 (U.S. Energy Information Administration data). Many of our neighbors in Western Pennsylvania, especially vulnerable seniors and veterans, are faced with the difficult choice between putting food on the table or paying the gas bill.

