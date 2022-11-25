RIDGWAY — The Salvation Army Elk County is proud to announce the Warm Hearts Campaign to help seniors and veterans stay warm this winter. Thanks to a friend of The Salvation Army, donations will be matched dollar for dollar to help struggling seniors and veterans pay gas bills and keep the heat on. All donations will remain in Elk County.
The price of residential heating oil has increased significantly in recent years, with a huge jump in price since 2020 and 2021 (U.S. Energy Information Administration data). Many of our neighbors in Western Pennsylvania, especially vulnerable seniors and veterans, are faced with the difficult choice between putting food on the table or paying the gas bill.
“It is not only about the high energy bills and skyrocketing price of utilities, it is also an issue of access since delivery of oil to residences can cost hundreds, or even close to $1,000,” Hope Weichman, director of The Salvation Army’s Elk County Service Center, said. “We are so grateful to our campaign donor who has generously offered to match every donation we receive. Let’s work together as a community to make sure no one is left in the cold this winter.”
Paper donation tags can be found at Walmart, CNB Bank in St. Marys and Ridgway, Northwest Bank in St. Marys and Ridgway, the Brickyard in Johnsonburg, the American Legion in Wilcox, AAM Metal Forming Manufacturing Facility in Ridgway and St. Marys, GKN Sinter Metals in Fairview and Kinetic by Windstream in Ridgway. Or donate online at give.salvationarmy.org/ElkCountyWarmHearts.
For those who need assistance, applications are available at The Salvation Army Elk County in downtown Ridgway, as well as the VA office in Ridgway and the Legion in Wilcox. The Salvation Army Elk County is also doing additional outreach throughout the area. Call The Salvation Army Elk County at (814) 772-0485 for more information.
The Salvation Army Elk County is part of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division which supports families and individuals in need in 28 counties through a variety of support services including food programs, utility/rent assistance and Emergency Disaster Services. The Salvation Army also offers housing, recovery and rehabilitation, seasonal assistance, as well as youth empowerment and spiritual programs.