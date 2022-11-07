The Penn Brad Oil Museum monthly breakfast meeting of The Fireside Pumpers will meet Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 East Main Street, Bradford PA 16701. The program, “The Year in Pictures,” is a synopsis of the museum’s many activities of the past year given by museum manager Fran Bottone. The program begins at 7:30 a.m. and the cost of the breakfast buffet is $12. The public is welcome and is encouraged to attend.

