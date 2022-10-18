The online application process for The Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund Christmas gift assistance program continues this week, with the deadline coming up on Nov. 4.
The program is for eligible youth age 17 and younger and senior citizens age 60 and older, residing in the Bradford Area School District and qualifying under WIC income guidelines. Continuing in 2022, all applications for gift assistance for youth must be filled out online.
Senior applications will also be taken in person at the Bradford Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday for any senior needing assistance. This application session is for seniors only.
The ELF Fund volunteers will also be at the Bradford Area Public Library Nov. 4 for in-person signups for both families and seniors.
With applications in, The ELF Fund volunteers will make tags with the Christmas wishes of each recipient to distribute in the local area.
Tags will be distributed in November starting on the day of the organization’s annual kickoff breakfast — 8 a.m. Nov. 2 at First Presbyterian Church. Community members will be invited to take a tag from Christmas trees set up at local businesses and organizations. Individuals who take tags can drop off the wrapped gifts that they purchase at a time and place to be announced.
For anyone looking to support The ELF Fund in other ways the organization is also planning for its Festival of Trees auction fundraiser in later November. The event is The ELF Fund’s largest fundraiser.
Each year, local artisans and businesses donate unique items that are auctioned off to attendees as they enjoy the festive gathering. While the items make great Christmas presents, bidders are welcome to pick up something for themselves, too.
In 2021, nearly 300 children in about 120 families and about 70 seniors had something to unwrap at Christmas because of the ELF Fund efforts.