The online application process for The Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund Christmas gift assistance program continues this week, with the deadline coming up on Nov. 4.

The program is for eligible youth age 17 and younger and senior citizens age 60 and older, residing in the Bradford Area School District and qualifying under WIC income guidelines. Continuing in 2022, all applications for gift assistance for youth must be filled out online.

