ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The guitar and violin duo Fire & Grace will perform with world renowned flamenco dancer Fanny Ara in a performance at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

This is the sixth presentation in the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season.

