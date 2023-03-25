Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer, and the installation of a $25 detector could mean the difference between life and death.
Station 10, ambulance 10 and ambulance 5 of the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched on Tuesday to a home on West Main Street in Mount Jewett for unresponsive patients with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide (CO) is very dangerous due to the fact that it is an odorless, colorless gas which can kill without warning, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Knowing the potential danger, Mount Jewett Chief Dan Gustafson responded with command, Rescue 10 also responded with their crew, and upon arrival at the West Main Street home they found three unresponsive patients.
According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion — these symptoms are often described as “flu-like.” While keeping vigilant to the symptoms of CO poisoning is important, it is also important to note that people who are sleeping or intoxicated can easily die from CO poisoning before they experience any symptoms at all.
Gustafson immediately called for Station 20 to set up a landing zone at the Legion Ball Field. Ambulance 16 from Smethport and Medic 1 from Bradford also responded to the scene to assist.
At this time, according to Gustafson, “We do not have and cannot disclose any further information.”
“However, We would like to take this time to remind everyone of the importance of CO detectors in your homes and garages,” continued Gustafson. “These can save lives and should be checked every few months along with your smoke alarms.”
Bradford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Burkhouse also wanted to utilize this opportunity to remind area residents that although it is important to purchase and have CO detectors and smoke detectors, “it is just as important to properly maintain them by checking the batteries twice a year (spring and fall) to replace them when needed.”
Burkhouse continued, “It is really important to check batteries in detectors in fall when the heating season starts.”
Burkhouse also spoke about newer detectors which he said are a “bit more expensive, but definitely the way to go.” They are interlinking units that will all go off together when one detector senses something is wrong — however, these new detectors still need to be checked twice annually.
Another important aspect of maintaining detectors in the home is to know their life expectancy. “CO detectors are good for approximately five to seven years while a smoke detector’s life expectancy is seven to ten years,” explained Burkhouse. “If you have old detectors they need to be replaced. Check the manufacture date, to know for sure.”
According to the CDC there are many household items which include this gas, they have provided the following steps to help keep families safe from the dangers of CO poisoning:
Have furnaces inspected every year by a qualified technician; Make sure gas appliances are vented properly; Have chimneys checked annually and also cleaned; Never use a generator inside the home or garage, even if the doors and windows are open; and only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from the home.
For more information about the dangers of CO poisoning, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/co/default.htm
Additional safety steps Burkhouse wished to point out, included: “Maintaining and cleaning chimneys throughout the heating season. Some people think just checking the chimney in the fall is enough, but they should really be checking their units monthly throughout the heating season for maintenance issues.”
He continued, “Elderly people who do not get out of the home often are at higher risk for low dose CO poisoning, as it can get into their bloodstream and build up in their system for days — it is important to keep an eye on the elderly regularly for any CO poisoning symptoms; and lastly, make sure to vent your home, especially on the warmer days in winter. It is good to turn over some fresh air in the home. It is good in general, not just for CO and smoke detectors.”
According to Gustafson, “Station 10 is teaming up with Ambulance 10 to see how we can assist those in our community with getting a detector in their homes. Details will follow.”