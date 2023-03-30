When the Facebook livestream of the Save Our Hospital group began Wednesday, it was after a delay of several minutes while organizers got more chairs to accommodate the wall-to-wall people who showed up for the meeting.
Much of the audience was older folks, and a contingent of officials from Upper Allegheny Health System — President Dr. Jill Owens, Chief Administrative Officer David Monroe and physician recruiter Kyle Milliron. Speaking at the event were Dr. Steven Herrmann, a cardiologist who is now with UPMC, and Dr. Paul Kirsch, who is now with the VA Medical Center, along with flight nurse Chris Benson, who spoke about emergency transport and insurance.
At times the meeting got heated. Owens was asked to speak, but tempers flared, arguments broke out and one resident started to yell — “We’ve got a problem and arguing amongst each other is not going to help!”
The meeting started off in the same vein as others. Betsy Costello, one of the group’s organizers, talked about differences in healthcare at Bradford Regional Medical Center eight years ago to now.
“I believe the people who work there are working as hard as they can possibly work,” she said. “Our community is not being supported. It’s not enough. I know money is the bottom line. You cannot continue to lose millions of dollars. But nobody in our community was given a chance to rescue our hospital.”
Costello said, “We are educators. We are powerless. We want you to realize that our community deserves healthcare right here in our community.”
Marty Wilder, another group organizer, explained that she had set out to track down what happened to $9 million in assets of the Bradford Hospital Foundation. After poring over tax records and affiliation agreements, she found out where it went — to UAHS after it assumed control of both hospitals in Bradford and Olean.
The agreement spelled out that “any charitable gift transfer made before or after the consolidation shall be transferred to Olean for use by Olean,” Wilder said. “It was pretty obvious to me that $9 million wasn’t ours anymore, folks, it was given away.”
In the agreements with BRMC, Olean General Hospital and Kaleida, “pretty much all the power was transferred from Bradford to Olean.”
Kirsch addressed the group, saying there aren’t enough physicians. “It’s at crisis level and it’s getting worse.”
Herrmann said it’s time to stop assigning blame. “It doesn’t matter. It’s time to move on and figure out what is the best approach for the community. The current model does not work.”
He mentioned that BRMC has been focusing on outpatient services, but not on inpatient care.
“I fear the worst is yet to come for inpatients at BRMC,” he said. “If we can’t get the services we think we need, we need to find a way to do it.”
Benson talked about how cuts at rural hospitals make things more difficult for already overburdened EMS providers. “We’re all trying to do more with less.”
A reduction in services leads to an increase in transfers to other hospitals, but rural ambulance services are not funded well enough to provide that service.
Costello added that the Save Our Hospital group is being perceived as the enemy, when that isn’t the case.
“We’re advocates for health care,” she said.
When Owens was invited to speak, she stated, “My team has been working harder than anybody to save Bradford Hospital. You still have a very viable hospital.”
She, Costello and Wilder argued about whether Bradford has been stripped of services, with Owens saying, “Every rural hospital in the United States is fighting for its life. Big Bad Kaleida is not taking services away. They are fighting for their lives.”
“What about Warren? Coudersport?” Wilder asked.
“Warren is struggling,” Owens responded. “Kane has no ER doc in the building. It’s a telemedicine link in the ER.
“It’s not that people are trying to take services away,” she said, explaining that hospitals are doing everything they can to remain stable. “I didn’t take this job because I wanted to be an administrator, I took this job because someone had to fight for this hospital.”
Wilder said, “We want a full-service hospital.”
“You have one!” Owens replied.
Costello eventually reclaimed the microphone, explaining that people don’t want to have to go to Olean to access healthcare. They want it in Bradford.
“It’s not that (what BRMC is offering) is wrong,” she said. “It’s just that it’s not enough.”
Video from the live feed of the meeting is on the Save Our Hospital Facebook page.