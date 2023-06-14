KANE — Tom Kase, Kane Borough Council President and founder of Trail Association of the McKean/Elk Divide (TAMED), will be the speaker at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Friends Memorial Public Library located at 230 Chase St. in Kane.
Kase plans to speak about the development of the Kane section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail managed by TAMED.
When the Knox & Kane Rail Trail is complete, 73.8 miles — Clarion county to McKean county — will be available for pedestrians and bicyclists. And some sections allow equestrians, while some allow snowmobiles.
There are many miles to go in developing the full line of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail. Kase, and TAMED have a mission and purpose to see this project to the end, to promote outdoor recreation, physical fitness, as well as preserve natural and historical areas of significance in the PA Wilds for future generations.
Kase, a 2018 PA Wilds Champion of the PA Wilds Outstanding Leader Award winner, was recognized, then, for his community advocacy and leadership for expanding the outdoor recreation economy, trail creation and restoration, and for leading an initiative to acquire a vacant train depot along Route 6 with plans underway to develop it into a Welcome Center and Trailhead for the Knox & Kane Rail Trail.
Since then, the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge section of the trail was named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year by theDepartment of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and had national attention brought to it when U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Pa., he congratulated the trail club on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Today, the MJ2KB Trail Club (with over 60 members) are stewards of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail from the Kinzua Bridge State Park to Mount Jewett (3.8 miles), and have developed another section from Mount Jewett to Lantz Corners (3.65 miles). The club is responsible for maintenance of both sections of trail.
TAMED continues to develop and maintain sections of rail trail from U.S. Route 219 to Russell City in Highland Township. They also oversee the section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail from the Forest County line to U.S. Route 219 at Lantz Corners, where the trail has been developed between the Route 66 crossing at Nansen and the Route 6 crossing just east of the Kane Country Club.
Come hear more about the section through Kane on Thursday.