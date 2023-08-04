Missionaries Rich and Laurie Sheriff will share their experiences and the work they are doing in Chile, on Aug. 20 at Open Arms Church.
The free event, which will start at 12:30 p.m. in the auditorium at 1289 E. Main St. in Foster Township, will include lunch.
The Sheriffs serve in San Pedro de la Paz, on the edge of Concepción, the second largest city in Chile and its largest seaport area. The name of their ministry is Celebration of Hope, or Celebración de la Esperanza in Spanish.
“It is so exciting to see the work that Rich and Laurie are doing in Chile,” said Open Arms Church Pastor Zoe Hatcher. “They began planting their house church long before they anticipated because local people sought them out as soon as they arrived. The people of Concepcion were so hungry for the Good News and the church to come, that God blessed their community with support and growth right from the start. We are honored as a church to support and pray for this ministry and are excited to celebrate together what God is doing in Chile.”
Rich Sheriff is an elder in the Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church. After years of pastoring in the U.S. and leading short-term mission teams to various parts of the world, the Chilean Conference of the Free Methodist Church invited the Sheriffs to come full time and plant bilingual churches. Along with church planting, they work in leadership development and encouraging local Free Methodist pastors, families and churches.
For more information, contact Open Arms at (814) 368-8846 or bradford@oachurch.com.