The Mount Jewett Memorial Library is hosting a free event on Saturday for area families. The Take Your Child to the Library Day has become an international celebration that encourages families to join together in learning what their local libraries have to offer.

MOUNT JEWETT — The Mount Jewett Memorial Library plans to hold Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, February 4.

According to Library Director, Kelly Hughes, “Take Your Child to the Library Day is a wonderful way for people in our community to learn about the early literacy programs, educational resources and fun events that our librarians provide for free to the community every day of the year.”

