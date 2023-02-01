MOUNT JEWETT — The Mount Jewett Memorial Library plans to hold Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, February 4.
According to Library Director, Kelly Hughes, “Take Your Child to the Library Day is a wonderful way for people in our community to learn about the early literacy programs, educational resources and fun events that our librarians provide for free to the community every day of the year.”
Here in Mount Jewett, special programs are planned for children in the community. There will be raffles, activities, book readings, library card signups and even a special activity hosted by the Western Pennsylvania Girl Scouts.
Hughes said, “the event is free for all attendees. We are super excited to host this event for the McKean County area. Hope to see you soon.”
The Mount Jewett Memorial Library is located at 7 East Main St. For more information about Take Your Child to the Library Day or other upcoming library activities, contact Mount Jewett Memorial Library at (814) 778-5588 or email librarian@mtjewettlibrary.org.
Take Your Child to the Library Day was launched in 2011 as a grassroots literacy project in Connecticut. Created by Connecticut librarians Nadine Lipman and Caitlin Augusta with Connecticut children’s book illustrator/author Nancy Elizabeth Wallace, it has become an international celebration encouraging families everywhere to take their children to the local library.
This year over 1,700 libraries will participate in the 12th anniversary of the event, with Connecticut libraries having the greatest participation nationally.
Take Your Child to the Library Day is a free, fun, family-friendly event supported by the Connecticut Library Consortium and endorsed by the Association for Library Service to Children (a division of the American Library Association), Reach Out and Read and Read to Grow.