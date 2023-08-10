MOUNT JEWETT — To provide some context for just how much the annual Swedish Festival means to the Mount Jewett community, pies auctioned to benefit the event have sold for $300.
The long-awaited excitement returns to this small McKean County community this weekend, with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. today.
Annual favorites, the Seneca Resources Co.-sponsored parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and fireworks sponsored by Georgia-Pacific Corp. are set for 9:30 p.m.
“The parade is the cornerstone of the festival,” said Mount Jewett Mayor Brianna Howard. “Last year’s was about an hour long; people come from all over the state for the parade.”
Howard explained the parade includes the usual units, bands, businesses and residents can put together floats on just about any topic of interest.
“Residents of certain streets have put together floats,” Howard said. “A lot of people here are proud of their Swedish heritage and this is a fun way for them to show that off.”
Also popular are the Swedish meatball contest and Alberta’s Pie Auction and Contest.
“There’s some rivalry over the meatball contest,” Howard said, “and some intense bidding wars over these pies. Pies made by certain chefs can go for over $100 and one went for $300.”
Howard recalled her own experience with the pie contest. “I’m not much of a baker, but I whipped one together one year and actually won. My family spends time and money on these pies — they were kinda mad at me,” she laughed.
Details on the contests and the full festival schedule is available on the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival Facebook page.
“People just love it,” Howard said. “It’s a good time in a community that doesn’t have a lot going on throughout the year. The Swedish Festival is really something for the whole community to look forward to, all year long.”
The committee begins planning the festival as soon as the previous year’s event is over.
Howard explained there’s a standing committee of about 20 volunteers, led by chairperson Leslie Davis, who meet every month then every week in summer to prepare the festivities.
“So much work goes into planning the festival,” Howard emphasized. “We wouldn’t be able to do the festival without our volunteers. We are so thankful to everyone who chips in time and donations. It’s just an outpouring of support from our entire community.”
The committee appoints folks to each festival’s special positions based on their involvement with the event and in the community in general.
This year’s Grand Marshall is Tom Davis, someone Howard said has been involved with the committee for a long time.
“Tom does so much behind the scenes that is really critical for the festival,” she said.
The 2023 Senior King and Queen are Ken and Carolyn Stroup.
Howard said, “Carolyn and Ken are a really big part of our community and we wanted to honor them this year for their dedication.”
Born in Kane, Ken’s family moved to Southern California when he was small. Growing up in Santee, Ken and Carolyn attended the same high school. Living later in San Diego County they decided to escape the “hustle and bustle” for a small farm in McKean County.
Residing nearly 45 years on Lindholm Road, they raised three children and established Stroup’s Pure Maple Syrup there.
Over the years Ken has coached local youth baseball while working as a building contractor for both log and traditional homes. He is currently a volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Mount Jewett Ambulance Association.
During the 1980s Carolyn served as a Girl Scout leader for Brownie and Cadette-Senior troops and for several years as camp director at Resting Waters Girl Scout Camp. Retired from the McKean County Courthouse, Carolyn is co-founder and current president of the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club.
The Stroups are passionate volunteers for developing and maintaining the Knox & Kane Rail Trail running between Lantz Corners and Kinzua Bridge State Park. Carolyn is also an active board member for the Kinzua Valley Trail Club and is instrumental to the current efforts to connect these trail systems via Guffey.
“We want to make the trail nice, attractive and usable for the community – and a lot of people do use it,” Carolyn said. “In doing that, it brings people in from out of the area, they might go to our community’s businesses and that helps the community out.
“We felt it was an honor to be chosen” as the festival’s senior king and queen, Carolyn said. “It means our community recognizes that we really do care.
“We’ll be at the coronation for Swedish Festival royalties (during opening ceremonies) and in the parade on Saturday. I’m looking forward to it, although I’m a little nervous,” she admitted. “Someone told me Ken gets to taste the pies, so if that’s true, he’s looking forward to that.”