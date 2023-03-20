John “Herm” Suplizio, DuBois City manager, United Way director and 2020 Republican 25th District Senatorial candidate, has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $620,000 from public accounts.
Suplizio, 62, is charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, third-degree felonies; one count of restricted activities, a felony; eight counts of fraudulent returns, misdemeanors; and one count of misapplication of entrusted property, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Attorney General Michelle Henry said Suplizio allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions between January 2014 and Feb. 28, 2022, using funds from city bank accounts and the Dubois Area United Way account to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble. The majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, for which Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories.
“Suplizio was a trusted public official who should have been acting in the best interests of his community,” said Henry. “Instead, he betrayed that trust by stealing hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars for his own personal use. This egregious violation of the trust Pennsylvanians put in their officials is disgraceful. Today’s arrest is a reminder that no one is above the law, and that everyone who holds public office in Pennsylvania is accountable to the people.”
During the time frame of the alleged offenses, Suplizio was one of three Republican candidates seeking the 25th District Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Joe Scarnati of Brockway, longtime senator and Senate president pro tempore.
In fact, in April 2020, Scarnati endorsed Suplizio over fellow candidates Cris Dush and James Brown, while saying he’d worked with all three candidates that Suplizio was the “clear choice.”
Dush ended up victorious in the primary election and was ultimately elected over Democratic candidate Margie Brown.
Henry said a grand jury investigation found that, in addition to the fraud, Suplizio used his position as city manager to enter into contracts with businesses for which he received personal benefits. From 2014-21, Suplizio also provided false information on his tax returns, paying for numerous charges with public money and claiming those charges as unreimbursed expenses on his taxes.
The criminal complaint stated that Suplizio had taken $3,000 from the City of DuBois general fund; $21,293.30 from the DuBois Area United Way; $99,108.40 from the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department parade committee; $95,000 from the DuBois VFD Flex CD Community Fund; and $46,243.54 from the DuBois VFD Community Fund.
Suplizio was arraigned Monday before District Judge David S. Meholick, and waived a preliminary hearing at the same time. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail, and is scheduled to appear for formal arraignment in Clearfield County Court on April 12. He is represented by attorney William Shaw of Clearfield.
This case was investigated by Trooper Jeffrey Walters and Trooper Eric Guido of Pennsylvania State Police Organized Crime Section in Erie, Special Agent Terrence Sweeney from the Office of Attorney General Financial Crime Section, the Office of Attorney General Public Corruption Section, and Detective Steven Kontaxes of the Fayette County Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll. All charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.