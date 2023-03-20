John “Herm” Suplizio, DuBois City manager, United Way director and 2020 Republican 25th District Senatorial candidate, has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $620,000 from public accounts.

Suplizio, 62, is charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking, third-degree felonies; one count of restricted activities, a felony; eight counts of fraudulent returns, misdemeanors; and one count of misapplication of entrusted property, a second-degree misdemeanor.

