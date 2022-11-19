McCaffery MUG

Judge Daniel D. McCaffery

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Daniel D. McCaffery formally announces his candidacy for Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

“Thirty-nine years ago this week, I left home to report to basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in the United States Army. Service in the legendary First Cavalry Division sparked a lifelong fire for public service that continues to this day. Whether protecting crime victims as a prosecutor in the most violent city in the commonwealth to building my own law firm or serving as a fair and impartial trial and appellate judge, I have always devoted my energy to my fellow citizens. It is in this spirit of service to my Community, my Commonwealth, and my Country, that I announce my candidacy for Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Pennsylvanians deserve a court that puts the interests of its citizens above partisan politics. Pennsylvanians deserve a justice who will always protect, obey, and defend the constitution. I believe I am that person. Over the next several months, I hope to earn your trust, your support, and your vote.”

