PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Daniel D. McCaffery formally announces his candidacy for Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“Thirty-nine years ago this week, I left home to report to basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in the United States Army. Service in the legendary First Cavalry Division sparked a lifelong fire for public service that continues to this day. Whether protecting crime victims as a prosecutor in the most violent city in the commonwealth to building my own law firm or serving as a fair and impartial trial and appellate judge, I have always devoted my energy to my fellow citizens. It is in this spirit of service to my Community, my Commonwealth, and my Country, that I announce my candidacy for Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Pennsylvanians deserve a court that puts the interests of its citizens above partisan politics. Pennsylvanians deserve a justice who will always protect, obey, and defend the constitution. I believe I am that person. Over the next several months, I hope to earn your trust, your support, and your vote.”
Judge McCaffery’s work ethic and commitment to service have been evident in every aspect of his life. While proudly serving on active duty with the First Cavalry Division, he was one of a few select soldiers chosen from the military to attend the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point Prep School. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Judge McCaffery attended Temple University and Temple University Law School on a veteran’s scholarship.
In 1991, McCaffery became an Assistant District Attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He quickly distinguished himself as a top-flight prosecutor assigned to the major trials unit, prosecuting over fifty jury trials and a thousand bench trials. In 1997, McCaffery joined Jaffe, Friedman, Schuman, Nemeroff and Applebaum PC in Montgomery County and was named partner in 2000. McCaffery chaired the firm’s commercial litigation department and spent 16 years as a civil trial attorney.
In 2013 McCaffery was the top vote getter in the election for judge of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. Assigned to one of the busiest trial divisions in Pennsylvania, Judge McCaffery presided over one hundred jury trials and thousands of bench trials. In 2019 McCaffery again was the top vote getter, this time in the statewide election for Pennsylvania Superior Court. McCaffery is currently the supervising judge for wiretaps and was selected by the Supreme Court to serve on the Court of Judicial Discipline.
The McCaffery for Pennsylvania Supreme Court campaign will be chaired by noted trial lawyer Thomas Duffy, “In 2019, it was my honor to support Judge McCaffery for Superior Court. I knew that his experience and intellect would raise the bar in our appellate courts. The past four years have proven me correct. Judge McCaffery has served with distinction. His opinions have been universally praised for their clarity, courage, and direction. The Pennsylvania Bar got it right in highly recommending Judge McCaffery and Pennsylvania voters were rewarded for their faith in his candidacy. I can think of no other person better suited or qualified by intellect, temperament, or experience to serve on the Pennsylvania Supreme court.”
Born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, Judge McCaffery is the youngest of seven children born to Irish Catholic immigrants. His father Seamus was a union organizer and printer. His mother Margaret was a custodial worker for the school district of Philadelphia. Judge McCaffery resides in Philadelphia. He is the father of two talented and successful daughters, Madison and Mairead, and the proud grandfather of his two grandsons, Stephen and Jack Daniel Jenkins.