The Sunshine Act, in a nutshell, is the layout of rules so residents stay informed about what their leaders are doing. Celebrate your rights under this act, March 12-18.
The law gives residents the right to attend meetings, receive notice of meetings, and inspect and copy the minutes of meetings. There is no restriction in the law as to who can attend meetings, they are open to all public attendees. At least three-day notice of the first meeting of the year is required, as is a list of regularly scheduled meetings in a public newspaper and at the meeting location. Recording of minutes at meetings is required, and they are to be available to the public for copy and inspection per the law — audio and video recordings of the meeting do not meet the standard.
Some meetings may not be open to the public and the Sunshine Act addresses the only six exemptions for when this is acceptable practice. Agencies must also, in open meetings, identify which specific exemption the closed meeting was in reference to, and it cannot make final decisions during the closed meeting.
Closed meetings can be held for the following per the Sunshine Act:
- personnel matters, including hiring, promoting, disciplining, or dismissing specific public employees or officers, but not including filling vacancies in any elective office;
- the negotiation or arbitration of a collective bargaining agreement;
- the purchase or lease of real estate;
- pending or imminent litigation;
- matters of agency business which, if conducted in public, would violate a lawful privilege or lead to the disclosure of information or confidentiality protected by law, including matters related to the initiation and conduct of investigations of possible or certain violations of the law and quasi-judicial deliberations; and
- matters of academic admission or standings (for committees of a board or council of trustees of a public university or college or the Board of Governors of the state system of higher education only).
Additionally, all matters must be included on the agenda for meetings.
“The law includes all matters deliberated or voted on,” Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association legal counsel Melissa Melewsky said while responding to a report of Sunshine Act violations in Mercer County in 2021. “It’s not just an official action. Both have to be reflected on an agenda. That way, people can attend if the items are of importance to them.” The Mercer County District Attorney was called in due to multiple complaints in several municipalities regarding Sunshine Act violations, including incomplete agendas, resignations and hiring done during executive session and without discussion in public meetings, and taking actions during work sessions that were meant for discussion only.
There are penalties for violating the law and members of the public can file suit for failure to comply.
Pennsylvania Senators Cris Dush, R-Brookville, and David Argall, R-Luzerne, announced a co-sponsored memo that they will be introducing a resolution to designate March 12-18 as Sunshine Week in the state.
For many, that week is already designated as such, but the resolution by the senators would make it official. According to their memo, the senators said, “There was a time in the not-so-distant past when many state and local government meetings were closed to the public and important decisions were made with no public input. Thankfully, that is no longer true.” And, they asked that the rest of the Senate join them in sponsoring this resolution to designate the 2023 “Sunshine Week.”
All forms of government in Pennsylvania must adhere to the Sunshine Act — and the list is extensive — Pennsylvania General Assembly and its committees, state agencies in the executive branch, political subdivisions (including all their constituent boards and commissions), and municipal authorities (such as city councils), political subdivisions defined as any county, city, borough, incorporated town, township, school district, intermediate unit, vocational school district or county institution district; as well as school boards and the boards of public colleges and universities. Committees created by the above-described agencies that are authorized to take official action or render advice on matters of agency business are also subject to the Sunshine Act.