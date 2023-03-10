LOGO

The Sunshine Act, in a nutshell, is the layout of rules so residents stay informed about what their leaders are doing. Celebrate your rights under this act, March 12-18.

The law gives residents the right to attend meetings, receive notice of meetings, and inspect and copy the minutes of meetings. There is no restriction in the law as to who can attend meetings, they are open to all public attendees. At least three-day notice of the first meeting of the year is required, as is a list of regularly scheduled meetings in a public newspaper and at the meeting location. Recording of minutes at meetings is required, and they are to be available to the public for copy and inspection per the law — audio and video recordings of the meeting do not meet the standard.

