PORT ALLEGANY — Get ready for some fun and learning this summer at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library located at 201 E. Maple St. in Port Allegany.
Registration is open through June 3 for the library’s Summer Story Hour and SummerQuest programs. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult to all library events.
The Summer Story Hour is a free program for children, accompanied by an adult, from birth to just graduating kindergarten in 2023.
From June 14 through July 19 the group will meet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. to encourage lifelong reading habits. Attendees will enjoy interactive learning stations that include reading, crafts, free play, music, movement, and more.
Register for this program before June 3 at https://forms.gle/eL5S6t9QYAqoB1QJ9 or in person at the library.
SummerQuest, sponsored by a donation from Hamlin Bank and Trust Company, is a program designed for children ages 7 to 12 or in first through sixth grade to encourage life-long reading habits.
The program meets from June 14 through July 19 at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Register before June 3 online at https://forms.gle/ZineN6oxSdUMQru4A or in person at the library. The program is free to attend.
One more big opportunity for teens — Teen and Adult Yoga.
Teens who are entering 7th through 12th grade and adults are welcome to attend free Yoga sessions hosted by Amy Mickle of Port Allegany Yoga from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 13 through July 18.
Attendees will need to bring a Yoga mat or beach towel and wear comfy clothes. The classes are for beginners and are free thanks to a grant for Summer Learning from Hamlin Bank. Registration is not required for this program and participants can attend as they wish. This event is for teens and adults only.
Mickle will also present a Wellness Toolbox of various multi-faceted and effective strategies for mental and physical well-being and healthy living.
Finally, don’t forget to sign up for an appointment to donate blood 2-6 p.m. on June 1 for the Community Blood Bank. The Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York is bringing the Bloodmobile to the library. Pizza Napoli Brick Oven Pizza truck will be onsite to kick off the drive.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, have not had recent tattoos done (within three months), be in generally good health, and have eaten before donating. A photo identification is required.
Walk-ins are welcome, but may have to wait. To make an appointment online, go to https://www.ourdonorssavelives.org/.../drive_schedule/11433 or schedule by calling 1-877-842-0631. For more information visit fourhearts.org